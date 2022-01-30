40 years later: A look back at ‘The Blizzard of 82’

ST. LOUIS – The “Blizzard of ’82” happened 40 years ago this weekend. It hit the St. Louis area January 30-31 burying much of St. Louis County, Downtown, and the Metro East under 12 to 24 inches of snow.

The “Blizzard of ’82” is arguably the biggest missed forecast in our region’s weather history. The outlook that evening called for rain to change to snow with up to four inches accumulation possible. But when the city awoke that Sunday morning, they found the heaviest snow in nearly 80 years.

The National Weather Service (NWS) says the snow began falling on the evening of January 30, a Saturday and ended Sunday afternoon, January 31. The airport did report 5 hours of thundersnow, with snowfall rates of more than 2 inches per hour.

The snow paralyzed the region, forcing schools, government offices, and other businesses to call off work or class for up to a week. The NWS also says the airport, Amtrak, and bus service had to shut down. There were even as many as 4,000 drivers stranded on highways.

The Post-Dispatch reported Bee Tree Estates in South County was cut off from civilization for five days. People that owned four-wheelers stepped up and helped escort health care workers and first responders to their shifts. The NWS says the Missouri National Guard was brought in to help with the disaster.

“Blizzard of ’82” wasn’t a blizzard

The NWS says while the snowstorm was crippling and many called it a “blizzard”, that is unfortunately not true. To be a blizzard, the following conditions must occur for 3 consecutive hours:

Sustained wind or frequent gusts to 35 miles an hour or greater, and

Considerable falling and/or blowing snow that reduces visibility frequently to less than 1/4 mile

The NWS says the sustained winds at St. Louis Lambert International Airport never approached 35 miles per hour. The highest wind speed recorded during the event was 26 miles per hour.

The airport did see 5 hours worth of thundersnow and visibility was reduced below 1/4 mile during the storm.

Missed Forecast

So how did meteorologists miss the forecast? Back then forecasters didn’t have any of the sophisticated technology we have today. There was no Digital Doppler, nor Futurecast. There was just one very crude computer weather simulation. Today there are dozens.

One computer simulation was called the Limited Fine Mesh. Limited computer power meant the model was only able to generate forecast data for distance points separated by 70 miles or about as far apart as St. Louis and Hermann.

Today’s modern simulations have a lot more computer power. Now we are able to forecast for distances as close as Busch Stadium to Forest Park.