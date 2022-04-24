ST. LOUIS – Faith Oakville Church is hosting the Stomp Out Addiction Walk to bring awareness, education, and support to the community.

With overdose deaths higher than ever in south county and surrounding areas, people are gathering together to walk for a cause this morning.

The walk begins at 10 a.m., but at 8 a.m. there’s a celebration service in the Worship Center where everyone is welcome. Registration begins at 9 a.m.

The entry fee is $30 for ages 16 and up, and $15 for those ages 5 to 15. All proceeds benefit PreventEd to help serve this cause.

The Walk begins with check-in here at Faith Oakville, 6101 Telegraph Road. The walk continues from Faith’s parking lot onto Cliff Cave Trail for one mile with turn around.

Tents will be set up around the parking lot to represent non-profits and organizations in the area that provide services, help, and resources for those suffering from drug addiction and their families and friends.

Approximately 400 people are expected to be in attendance.