$40,000 reward, search for killer of young girl and her father continues

ST. LOUIS – The reward for helping police find the suspect in the deaths of a father and his 7-year-old daughter has increased to $40,000.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is the latest to add money to the reward fund with an additional $10,000. The City of St Louis is offering $15,000, the Central West End NSI is offering $5,000 and CrimeStoppers is offering $10,000.

7-year-old Dmyah Fleming and her father 27-year-old Darrion Rankin-Fleming were shot and killed Sunday, January 24.

The shooting happened at about 8:00 p.m. that night on Laclede Avenue near Sarah Street in the Central West End. People in the area say they heard several gunshots. Darrion Fleming was pronounced dead at the scene. Dmyah was rushed to a hospital where she died. Police believe Darrion Fleming knew the gunman and investigators don’t think this was a drive-by shooting.

Family members say Dmyah was a straight “A” student, loved her father dearly and that she was the center of Darrion’s life. Our Post-Dispatch partners report that Darrion was about to drop off Dmyah at her grandmother’s house when they were both shot while sitting in their car.