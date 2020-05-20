40K Personal protective equipment to be given away in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – One of the hardest-hit neighborhoods in St. Louis during this pandemic got some help Wednesday. There was a massive give-away of personal protective equipment. More than 40,000 masks and bottles of hand sanitizer were given out in an effort to keep people safe.

Fighting COVID-19 in the St. Louis, hundreds of cars lined up in the 4600 block of Natural Bridge in St. Louis Wednesday to receive mask and hand sanitizer.

Missouri State Senator Jamilah Nasheed says this is a way to help fight COVID-19.

Senator Nasheed partner with MOKAN and the 5th district police station to donate masks that came from the U.S. Heartland China Association, Anheuser Busch, and the St. Louis Regional Business Council.

“As you know we have been hit the hardest community. A lot of people did not have access to masks and hand sanitizers in north St Louis and this is the right thing to do,” said Nasheed.

Residents were glad to receive the much-needed PPE free of charge.

“I am so excited they have come to our community to do something like this, it’s a beautiful thing,” said Sandra Sneed.

Some zip codes in north St. Louis are said to have the most positive COVID -19 cases.

“This is the hardest-hit area in the whole city. More deaths in this zip code than any other. We are right in the middle of the hot spot,” said Eddie Hasan.

“PPE to protect helps protect African- Americans. This community has been impacted tremendously due to COVID-19,” said Alfred Montgomery.

Joining in the fight to stop the spread of the virus. Devon Alexander. He is a professional boxer and World Champion.

“I want to make sure that people have the proper things to protect their families like hand sanitizers and essential items,” said Alexander.

The next PPE give away will take place Thursday, May 21, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4666 Natural Bridge Avenue. St. Louis, Missouri 63115.