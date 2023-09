ST. LOUIS – Someone shot and killed a man in north St. Louis early Sunday morning.

It happened at around 2:30 a.m. Police shared that they found 42-year-old Terrelle Porter dead at the corner of 21st and Ferry in the Hyde Park neighborhood. He had been shot several times.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.