42nd annual Jewish Community Center Jewish Book Festival goes virtual

ST. LOUIS – In other years the parking lot would be filled at the Jewish Community Center for their annual book festival, but this year the pandemic forced the 42nd annual Jewish Book Festival to go online.

“Our first virtual festival,” Manager of Jewish Programming at the JCC Diane Maier said. “When you go to a book festival you go and buy the book and can meet the author and get it signed if you want. It’s stimulating what happens in the room, so this is different.”

In years past, the JCC has welcomed 20,000 people to the weeklong event to meet authors, buy books and exchange ideas, but for safety, this event which began Sunday and wraps this Sunday has been all in the comfort of people’s homes.

“Tomorrow night we have a great mystery night and then on Sunday we have Leil Liebowitz and he wrote a book on Stan Lee,” says Maier. “Then we end our book festival on Sunday and Monday we start our film festival. The Jewish Film Festival and that’s something unique because that’s usually in Frontenac. How it’s going to work is you buy a pass and have the entire week to watch the film at your leisure.”

Tickets are still available to take part in the Jewish Book Festival and the film festival through the JCC’s website.

“People are reading more than they ever have,” says Maier. “It’s interesting what being trapped can do to you. We do the book festival the first week of November every year and hopefully next year we’re all together.”

Until next November, there’s plenty of time to find a good book to tie you over.

