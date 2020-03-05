43rd Annual Builders St. Louis Home & Garden Show opens at America’s Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 43rd Annual Builders St. Louis's Home and Garden show kicks off Thursday at America's Center in downtown St. Louis.



Nearly 400 exhibitors will be there in 1400 booths showing off everything you may need for your home, inside and out.

The showcase will feature several different areas: home products, interior design, kitchen and bath, lawn and garden, pool and spa and new construction.

The show runs from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 a.m. through Saturday and 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.



MSD Project Clear will be at the 43rd Annual Builders St. Louis Home & Garden Show March 5-8 at America’s Center. Here is a printable $2 coupon off adult admission. ***Only PRINTED coupons will be accepted so plan ahead!*** pic.twitter.com/MQD6eCi7e2 — MSD Project Clear (@MSDProjectClear) March 3, 2020