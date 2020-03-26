1  of  2
44 new cases COVID-19 reported in the City of St. Louis, St. Louis, Jefferson, and St. Charles counties

ST. LOUIS – Wednesday saw the numbers for new infections of the COVID-19 virus rise to 43 between the City of St. Louis, St. Louis, Jefferson, and St. Charles counties.

St. Louis city reported 16 new cases bringing its total to 53.  St. Louis County recorded 22 new cases; its total now stands at 119. One of the cases was a staff member at the Bellefontaine Habilitation Center.

In Jefferson County, 3 new cases were reported and St. Charles County reported 3 new cases all from a nursing home. Their total of COVID-19 cases is 20.

