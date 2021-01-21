45,000 Madison County residents respond to Vaccination Registration Survey

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – The Madison County Health Department is thanking residents in their area for taking the Vaccination Registration Survey.

They said they’ve received over 45,000 responses.

The survey helped the department “understand more about who was interested in receiving a vaccine in Phase 1a and Phase 1b so that [they] could plan accordingly.”

Now they are transitioning to an online appointment scheduling system. They said they will release the link for that soon.

During Phase 1b they will contact everyone who falls into the Phase 1b category who completed the survey. They said they will use the email or phone number respondents left on the survey. If a respondent doesn’t answer their phone, they said they will leave a message with a return phone number.