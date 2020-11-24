45th annual Soulard Holiday Parlour Tour goes virtual

SOULARD, Mo. – The 45th annual Soulard Holiday Parlour Tour will be virtual in 2020 due to the pandemic. This St. Louis tradition opens Soulard homes to the public to showcase architecture, renovations, history, and holiday decorations.

Because the pandemic will not allow for the normal tour, the Soulard Restoration Group has arranged for homes to be captured in 360 images for guests to click through virtually.

The group says homeowner stories and home’s historic research will be presented through short videos as well.

The tour will begin Saturday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. and will run through the new year for free.

To participate in the virtual tour, visit soulardparlourtour.org.

