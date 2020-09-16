$47 million dollars in CARES Act funds available to 88 municipalities

ST. LOUIS, MO.- Ranging from new financial assistance available to claims of election-year politics, St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page spoke on multiple topics this morning during his regular COVID-19 news conference.

The conference took place at the county administration building in Clayton.

According to Page, the 88 municipalities around the area can start applying now for $47 million dollars in CARES Act funds to help reimburse them for COVID related expenses like public safety. This is part of what’s called a Municipal Relief Program.

Page also revealed that $15.6 million dollars in grant funds from the CARES Act have been delivered to small businesses as part of the Small Business Relief Program. So far, 90 percent of the 1,662 applications received as part of this program have been approved with more to come.

Of the $173.5 million dollars that St. Louis County received in CARES Act funds, Page said $42 million has been spent so far with millions more in pending checks. He also said he is concerned that the $173.5 million received by St. Louis County might not be enough assistance before the pandemic is over.

Page addressed the actions taken Tuesday by the St. Louis County Council.

Regarding the non-binding resolution passed by the Council supporting a move to start reopening schools and resuming all fall sports, Page said he supports the effort to get younger children back in class.

On the fall sports issue, Page said sports like football, soccer and volleyball that are currently not moving forward with games can still be played just in the spring.

Page also responded to the two bills pushed by Council Member Tim Fitch aimed at giving the County Council more oversight over the County Executive and the Department of Public Health during a pandemic.

Both bills failed to advance with votes four to three. Page called the bills election-year politics and said there is already oversight and involvement by the County Council in various areas regarding the pandemic.