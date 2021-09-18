49th annual Great Forest Park Balloon Race set to take off Saturday afternoon

ST. LOUIS – The annual September tradition returns, after a cancellation in 2020 due to the pandemic. There’s more than 30 acres of outdoor space to begin bringing St. Louis back together.

Saturday is the second day of festivities after the Balloon Glow successfully took place Friday night.

Central Fields open Saturday at noon and include concessions, sponsor activities, and music. The PNC Bank balloon will launch at approximately 4:30pm followed by more than 50 additional balloons. Skydivers perform at 3 p.m.

This year there are multiple Schnucks family picnic areas giving families ample space to sit and enjoy the sights.

The balloons couldn’t launch in 2019 because of high winds. Last year organizers created an alternative pandemic event called Lift Up St. Louis.

This tradition began in 1973 with just a handful of balloons and spectators.

For more information, visit greatforestparkballoonrace.com.