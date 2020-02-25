‘Always remember to love each other’ St. Louis Alderman Samuel Moore passes away

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — President Board of Aldermen Lewis Reed has announced that 4th Ward Alderman Samuel Moore has died. Moore served as Alderman of the 4th Ward since April of 2007. He was a resident of the 4th ward for more than 60 years.

“I’m so deeply saddened at the loss of my spiritual advisor, best friend and brother, Alderman Sam Moore. Words cannot express the sorrow in my heart with the loss of such a dear friend. Please hold his family and our entire City of St. Louis Board of Aldermen in your heart during this difficult time,” writes President Board of Aldermen Lewis Reed.

Reed writes that his favorite part of being an alderman is helping his constituents get free LED lights and sidewalk projects. When asked how he thought people would describe him: he said, “passionate, personable and progressive.”

A tweet posted to Moore’s account Monday says, “Always remember to pray. Always remember to be kind. Always remember to love each other. This is our duty to ourselves and our people.”

