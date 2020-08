ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is $5.4 million allocated to the rental and mortgage assistance program in St. Louis through the federal CARES Act grant. Mayor Lyda Krewson says that they have received thousands of applications.

The city is working with 18 separate agencies to process them. If you have been laid off because of COVID-19 then you are likely eligible. The money will be paid directly to landlords.

You can apply for rental or mortgage assistance here.