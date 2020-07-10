5 injured after deck collapses in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Five people were injured after a deck at a home in Sandbridge collapsed Thursday evening.

Photos and video from the scene, in the 3600 block of Sandfiddler Road, show a deck collapsed at a house along the beach.

The call reporting the incident came in at 6:47 p.m., dispatchers said. The lifeguard supervisor on patrol took command of the situation when they saw it, which happened as EMS was being dispatched to the scene, Bruce Nedelka, with Virginia Beach EMS, said.

First responders said none of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

Nedelka told WAVY’s Brett Hall that two people sustained serious head injuries. Three others had minor injuries.

UPDATE @vabeachems says a total of 5 people have non-life threatening injuries @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/7RRL8PTcgw — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) July 10, 2020

Virginia Beach Police, Fire and EMS finishing up from a deck collapse in Sandbridge. Total of 5 patients none life threatening. First on scene was Sandbridge Lifeguard Supervisors quickly followed by Fire Department and EMS personnel. — Virginia Beach EMS (@vabeachems) July 9, 2020

