5 killed in North County crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in north St. Louis County that has killed 5 people.  The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Lucas and Hunt Road near Hord Avenue.

Corporal Dallas Thompson of the Highway Patrol tells Fox 2 that their major crash investigation team is heading to the scene to reconstruct the crash.

A preliminary report says one of two vehicles may have been attempting to make a U-turn and was struck by the second vehicle.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

