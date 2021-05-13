5 Missouri students named 2021 US Presidential Scholars

ST. LOUIS – The U.S. Department of Education announced the 57th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars Thursday. Out of 161 high school seniors recognized, five Missouri students were named scholars.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, evidence of community service, leadership, and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

The 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars include one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 Scholars in the arts, and 20 Scholars in career and technical education. 

The U.S. Department of Education says of the 3.6 million expected high school graduates in 2021, more than 6,000 students qualified for the awards.

The Missouri scholars include:

  • Rohith K Ryali of Ballwin, Mo. – Lafayette High School
  • Janvi Huria of Chesterfield, Mo. – Marquette High School
  • Sri Jaladi of Creve Coeur, Mo. – Parkway West High School
  • Justin David Eddy of Rocheport, Mo. – David H. Hickman High School (U.S. Presidential Scholar in Career and Technical Education)
  • Sydney Marie Stundebeck of Salisbury, Mo. – Salisbury R-Iv High School (U.S. Presidential Scholar in Career and Technical Education)

“The 2021 Presidential Scholars represent extraordinary achievements for our extraordinary times,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “I am delighted to join President Biden in saluting these outstanding young people for their achievements, service, character and continued pursuit of excellence.”

