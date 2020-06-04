5-year-old shot on convenience store parking lot

HAZELWOOD, MO – The Hazelwood Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on the parking lot of the Hazelwood Discount Cigarette & Tobacco convenience store Wednesday evening around 6 p.m. Police tell FOX 2 that officers were dispatched to the 6900 block of Berkridge Court for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival a female victim told officers the shooting had occurred at the Hazelwood Discount Cigarette & Tobacco convenience store located at 6950 North Hanley Road.

The victims of that shooting were eventually located at a 7-11 store located in Florissant at 105 Dunn Road. Officer sent to that scene found an adult male victim and 3 juvenile victims. One of the victims was a 5-year-old male child who had suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg.

The child was transported to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

Police say the victims told officers that a suspect had approached their vehicle on the convenience store parking lot and started firing.

The adult male driver fled scene with shots still being fired at the vehicle.

The suspect fled the scene in a silver passenger vehicle.

Police are asking for anyone with information related to the shooting to call the Hazelwood Police Department at 314-838-5000.

An Investigation is ongoing.