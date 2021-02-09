$5,000 CrimeStoppers reward for tip leading to arrest of suspect in May homicide

ST. LOUIS – CrimeStoppers is offering $5,000 to anyone who has a tip that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for the death of Kylan Harrell.
Harrell was shot on May 26, 2020 at approximately 11:00 p.m. as he was leaving his grandmother’s residence located at 1508 Fir Drive in Ferguson. Harrel’s grandmother passed that night after suffering a heart attack.
The shooter was described as a Black man in dark clothes with a short haircut. Authorities said he left the area in a “light colored, possible gray, silver or beige, sedan.”
To report an anonymous tip call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477)