54-year-old charged in August 2019 shooting

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 54-year-old woman in connection with a shooting that took place last summer in north city.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened August 29 in the 5900 block of Lotus Avenue, located in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

Police found a 49-year-old woman had been shot numerous times.

After several months, detectives identified and arrested a suspect – Karen Nesbitt.

Prosecutors charged Nesbitt with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

38.67587 -90.280926