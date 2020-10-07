55 dogs rescued from Franklin County residence

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – The Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) removed 55 dogs from a residence in Franklin County Tuesday.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says the dogs, who were mostly Basset Hounds, were in different stages of nutrition and filth. They had been left alone without care since at least Sunday.

Many of the dogs were in crates and sitting in their own feces and urine.

HSMO’s ACT says they were notified about the residence a month ago after receiving a call of concern. They alerted the Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA).

The owner of the residence was arrested last week on a Warrant from Iowa and is in the Franklin County jail. Police say they also saw the dogs at this time and reported them to the humane society.

According to police, the MDA tried to contact the owner and view the animals but the owner was being arrested at the time and did not give consent for officials to inspect the animals.

The animals will be held at HSMO as the investigation continues.

“We’re extremely grateful to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for contacting us and for their efforts to rescue these animals,” said Debbie Hill, VP of Operations at HSMO. “We are happy to know that these animals will not have to suffer another minute in worsening conditions.”

To report an animal that may be in danger call your local law enforcement and the Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Hotline at (314) 647-4400.