ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis area will welcome more new US citizens on July 2. There will be 55 people who will be taking the oath of allegiance in a ceremony Thursday at 2:00 p.m.

Normally, the naturalization ceremonies are held with large groups indoors. But this year, the coronavirus forced some changes.

July 2 ceremony will be at Drive-in St. Louis formally the old Powerplex in Hazelwood. The ceremony is part of Freedom Fest this weekend.