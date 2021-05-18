57th Moonlight Ramble returning to St. Louis streets this summer

ST. LOUIS – The historic Moonlight Ramble bike ride is coming back to the streets of St. Louis for its 57th ride this summer.
The “World’s Original Nighttime Bicycle Ride” is a family-friendly event that offers rides from 7 to 19 miles.
The event includes a leisurely bike ride through the streets of St. Louis, food trucks, a vendor/booth area, an event shirt, and an after-ride party with snacks, drinks, and live music.
Moonlight Ramble is scheduled for August 21, 2021.
To register for the event, visit moonlightramble.com.