ST. LOUIS – Six loaded guns were taken from passengers at Lambert St. Louis International Airport in August.

TSA agents took the guns. Federal authorities said the guns were inside passenger carry-on bags.

The TSA said it has detected 29 guns at security checkpoints so far in 2020. Last year, TSA found 57 guns.

Guns may be brought onto planes if they are unloaded, put in checked bags and declared by the passenger ahead of time.