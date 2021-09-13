62-year-old Waterloo woman gives birth; shares story to inspire women struggling with infertility

WATERLOO, Ill.– One of the country’s oldest women to ever give birth wants to share her story of having a healthy baby girl and how she hopes her story will inspire other women struggling with infertility later in life.

We first featured Kathy Blattner’s story in November when she was pregnant. Her older daughter Sarah was also pregnant at the same time.

Both delivered baby girls about 6 months ago and only weeks apart. That’s not the only unique part of this story.

Kathy can’t conceive, so a few years ago Sarah donated her eggs. Dr. Sherman Silber combined the eggs with Kathy’s husband’s sperm to create several embryos. Kathy’s husband John is Sarah’s stepfather, and the two share no DNA.

Two years ago, Kathy did IVF to get pregnant with her son Charles. Last year, Kathy used the remaining frozen embryo to get pregnant with baby Erma.

Despite concerns that older women can face more pregnancy complications, Kathy had a healthy pregnancy.

When her blood pressure spiked at 34 weeks gestation, Kathy gave birth to Erma. Erma was in the hospital about 4 weeks while learning to eat.

The Blattner family recently baptized two of Kathy and John’s children and 3 grandchildren. Kathy and John also renewed their vows.

Kathy decided to share her story of a successful, healthy birth because she wants everyone to know how grateful she is for her family.

She wants women to know they don’t have to give up their dreams of having a baby at any age.