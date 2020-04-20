Breaking News
64 cases of COVID-19 now reported at Festus Manor

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO – The Jefferson County Health Department is reporting 64 cases of COVID-19 at the Festus Manor Care Center located on Westwood South Drive in Festus Missouri.  The cases reported come after all of the residents and staff were tested by the health department.   

The Jefferson County Health Department conducted the testing with full use of personal protective equipment such as, N95 masks, goggles, Tyvek suits, and shields.

Anyone who suspects they have COVID-19 symptoms such as dry cough, difficulty breathing and fever, should isolate themselves from others and call a healthcare provider.

For more information about COVID-19, please go to the Jefferson County Health Department website

