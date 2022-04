BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. – The Missouri Highway Patrol reports a woman from Florissant was killed late this morning in a traffic crash off of I-270. Troopers say the 65-year-old woman’s vehicle exited the interstate at Lilac in Bellefontaine Neighbors and failed to stop at the end of the ramp running into the traffic signal. Investigators did not reveal what may have caused the crash.

