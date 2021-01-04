66,000 Missourians received first dose of COVID vaccine

ST. LOUIS – Health officials are working to distribute COVID-19 vaccinations quickly to those who are at the highest risk for contracting the virus.

Residents and staff at St. Peter’s Manor Nursing Home received the first of two COVID vaccination doses over the weekend.

Residents were excited to get vaccinated because it’s one step closer to being able to visit with family members in person.

Meanwhile, Illinois’ Monroe County Health Department received their first shipment of the vaccine and are hosting a drive-through COVID vaccination clinic Monday. It’s for healthcare workers who have direct patient contact. They have 100 doses and they will administer those at the Monroe County Fairgrounds until they run out. A person just needs to prove they are a medical worker to get the vaccine. They expect to receive more doses in the coming weeks.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson says the state expects to receive 73,000 more COVID-19 vaccine doses this week. Missouri has already received more than 200,000. 66,000 people have already received their first dose. That number includes front-line healthcare workers and residents and staff at long-term care facilities. They’re expected to begin the second vaccination dose later this week.