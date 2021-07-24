69-year-old St. Peters man drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the drowning of a St. Peters man at the Lake of the Ozarks Friday afternoon. The incident occurred at Anderson Hollow Cove at the 18-mile mark off the main channel at approximately 3:45 p.m.

The man who drowned, 69-year-old Gary Medley of St. Peters, was not wearing a life jacket.

Troopers say the drowning happened as Medley was trying to return to the dock. He went underwater, came back up, grabbed the dock ladder and then his head went underwater. He was pulled up on the dock by bystanders who began CPR. He was later pronounced dead.