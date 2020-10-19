7.5 magnitude earthquake strikes south of Alaska’s Aleutian Islands, triggering Tsunami Warnings

Courtesy tsunami.gov

A 7.5 magnitude earthquake shook the Pacific Ocean about 55 miles southeast of Sand Point, AK Monday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Shortly after the National Tsunami Center issued a Tsunami Warning for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula. If in a coastal area, keep calm and quickly move to higher ground away from the coast.

