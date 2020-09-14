7 people arrested at St. Charles County protest

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Seven people were arrested in St. Charles County after a protest Sunday night.

The group “Expect Us” rallied at the AMC Theater on Lombard street.

Officials say protesters eventually moved to the intersection of Lombard and Beale Street at 6:00 p.m. and ended outside the police department blocking traffic and defaced signs in front of the building.

Charges for those arrested include property damage, assault on a law enforcement officer, and refusal to disperse.

No other information was released.

