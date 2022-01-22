7 things only people growing up in St. Louis during the 1970s would know

ST. LOUIS – It was the decade when the St. Louis Cardinals football team was good and the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team was not so good. Bellbottoms, tie-dye, and disco were the rage. Here are a few other things only people growing up in the 1970s would know about St. Louis.

Burger Chef

The burger chain was a popular spot for St. Louis area families and was eventually bought by Hardee’s in 1982. The chain had two beloved mascots, Burger Chef and his sidekick Jeff. The restaurant came with its own “Works Bar” where customers could add their own toppings to the hamburgers.

Burger Chef was also the first restaurant chain to serve a burger-fries-drink combo which was called the “Triple Threat” according to Business Insider. The restaurant is also said to have served the first kids’ meal which the business called a “Fun Meal”. The company even partnered with “Star Wars” to create kids’ meals. You can watch a commercial here.

Mississippi River Fesitval

The Who, Grateful Dead, and Janis Joplin all performed at Woodstock in 1969, but those big names also played at the Mississippi River Festival which was held for 12 years at SIUE.

The festival was held between 1969 and 1980 and according to a book about the event, more than 1 million visitors attended. A book on the festival says the festival began as a partnership promoting the performing arts in the region. SIUE invited the St. Louis Symphony to play there during the summer season.

SIUE built an outdoor concert venue to appeal to the widest possible audience, including a variety of musicians. You can even check out the setlist from different years here.

Superjams at Busch Stadium

Some of the hottest rock groups also filled Busch Memorial Stadium during the summer for Super jam. The crowd was usually 40,000 plus. The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports the July 9, 1977 concert had more than 45,000 fans. REO Speedwagon, from Champaign, Illinois performed according to the paper. Also on stage were Head East, Gypsy, and Judas Priest. Tickets were $10 for the concert.

According to setlist.com there were 5 Superjams held between 1976 and 1982.

Screamin’ Eagle Debut

If you grew up in the 70s you may remember the anticipation of waiting for The Screamin’ Eagle to open. You may also remember waiting in line for hours to ride the longest, fastest, and largest roller coaster in the world at that time. The coaster opened on April 10, 1976, for the nation’s bicentennial year. The theme park was called Six Flags over Mid America at the time.

Cardinals Football red hot; Cardinals Baseball not

The Cardinals baseball team has won 11 World Series but the 1970s weren’t so kind to the team. The decade was sandwiched between World Series wins in 1964 and 1967 and then one in 1982. Redbirdrants.com explains how at one point the team had five future Hall of Famers but still underachieved. You can read their synopsis here.

However, the other team wearing the red birds was red hot. in 1974, the St. Louis Cardinals football team started the season 7-0. The team won the NFC East in ’74 and ’75. If you went to a game at Busch Memorial Stadium during this time you may have seen names like Dan Dierdorf, Roger Wehrli, Terry Metcalf, and Tom Banks.

FILE – In this Nov. 22, 1971 file photo, Philadelphia Eagles Tom Dempsey (19) kicks a point after a touch down during the first period on his way to 13 points, during an NFL football game against the St. Louis Cardinals in St. Louis, Mo. Dempsey, who played in the NFL despite being born without toes on his kicking foot and made a record 63-yard field goal, died late Saturday, April 4, 2020, in New Orleans while struggling with complications from the new coronavirus, his daughter said. He was 73 years old. (AP Photo/File)

St. Louis Cardinals MacArthur Lane (36) makes a cut as he goes around Philadelphia Eagles end for a gain of 4 yards during the first period, Nov. 29, 1970, St. Louis, Mo. As far as Lane was concerned it was a wrong turn as he ran into the Eagles Don Hultz (83). The rest of the players are unidentified. (AP Photo/Fred Waters)

Roger Wehrli, of St. Louis Cardinals is shown in Aug. 1973. (AP Photo)

Dan Dierdorf, of St. Louis Cardinals is shown in September 1973. (AP Photo)

Jim Hart of the St. Louis football Cardinals is pictured in 1974. (AP Photo)

Union Station’s last train

You may remember being on one of the last trains to leave Union Station. Train service stopped on October 31, 1978, at 11:38 pm. It ended the first chapter of Union Station’s history which started September 1, 1894, when the first train arrived. The station saw some of its highest traffic during the World’s Fair of 1904 and World War II. Today, you can see historic touches of the past in Union Station’s Grand Hall. There are several restored details and an attached hotel. It has also grown to include the St. Louis Aquarium, The Wheel, and popular attractions like The Polar Express.

Roller Skating

Roller Skating at Skate-a-Rama: Roller skating was a popular pastime in the 1970s and the skating rink was a hangout for many. Some may remember Skate-a-Rama in Fairview Heights. Roller skating still exists today but its popularity has decreased. There are some skating halls that are still around from the 1970s like Skate King in East St. Louis. Apparently, St. Nicholas Catholic Church on N 18th Street has hosted skating in its church hall since the 60s and you can still rent space today.