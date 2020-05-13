7-year-old shot while attempting to burglarize St. Louis home with other boys

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A 7-year-old was shot during an attempted burglary at a home in the 1800 block of North 20th Street in St. Louis. The child was with two other 12-year-olds during the attempt to break into a home Tuesday evening.

St. Louis Police say that a 23-year-old man banging and glass breaking from the rear of the home. He found the three boys coming into the home through a broken window. Police say the man fired a shot from his weapon in the direction of the suspects, fearing for his safety. The three boys started to run away.

The 7-year-old was struck in the leg by a projectile. A 12-year-old was struck in the wrist by a fragment of the debris. The other 12-year-old was not injured in the incident. The 23-year-old man was also not injured.

EMS took the injured 7-year-old and 12-year-old to the hospital. They are listed in stable condition.