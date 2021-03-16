75% of Affton School District staff has received at least their first dose of COVID vaccine

ST. LOUIS – The Affton School District partnered with Affton Medicine Shoppe Monday to provide a COVID vaccination clinic for almost 120 Affton teachers and staff members.
Teachers, custodians, bus drivers, staff members and people from the Special School District of St. Louis County and Chartwells K12 food service employees who work in Affton schools were among those who received the vaccine.
The Affton School District now has 75% of its staff vaccinated with at least their first dose of the COVID vaccine.