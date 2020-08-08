75 percent of Francis Howell School District students will be at school five days a week

ST. LOUIS – Many students in the Francis Howell School District will go back to the classroom five days a week when school begins.

Superintendent Dr. Nathan Hoven said about 25 percent of parents in the district chose the all virtual academy while the other 75 percent chose in-person schooling.

Hoven said while at school students under third grade will be encouraged to wear masks and everyone older will be required to wear one. They have also modified classrooms, lunch periods and buses for social distancing.

Hoven said as they head back to school he wants parents and students to know that school will look a little different and they need the families’ help to make this plan and school year work.