8-year-old killed, infant and 2 toddlers injured in Metro East crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – An 8-year-old was killed and three young children have been taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday night.

Police say a 2008 Gray Chevrolet Malibu carrying the 8-year-old and a 2-year-old was traveling on Interstate 55 southbound at milepost 37 when it veered off the roadway to the left and hit a guardrail.

The Malibu was disabled in the left lane.

A red tractor semi-trailer traveling the same direction swerved to avoid hitting the Malibu and sideswiped a silver Ford Focus carrying a 6-month-old and 4-year-old.

The last vehicle involved, a white tractor semi-trailer also traveling in the left lane also hit the Malibu.

There is no word why the Malibu veered off the road.

The three young children were taken to the hospital with injuries.