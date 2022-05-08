ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after someone shot an 8-year-old in the foot Sunday in St. Louis.

A gunman shot a child around 12:30 p.m. Sunday in 5000 block of St Louis Avenue, near the Kingsway West Neighborhood. Investigators say someone shot the child, then quickly left the scene.

Police seek at least one suspect in the investigation. No names or additional information on the victim or potential suspects have been released.

This is a developing story and additional details are limited. FOX2 will update as more information becomes available.