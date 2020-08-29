80-year-old man drowns in Lake St. Louis

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – An elderly man drowned in Lake St. Louis Thursday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 80-year-old Jack Brooks entered the water “by unknown means” Thursday at about 7:00 a.m. He did not resurface.
