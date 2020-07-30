80-year-old woman held at gunpoint in Carondelet neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – An 80-year-old woman was held at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon and forced to drive to an ATM as she was leaving a Carondelet Schnucks.

Police said a 5 feet 5 inches tall white woman with brown hair, between 25 and 35 years old wearing a grey hoodie, multi-colored bandanna, multi-colored shirt, and jeans approached the victim in a Schnucks parking lot as she was getting in her car.

The victim told police the suspect pointed a firearm at her back and demanded money. The victim said she did not have any, so the suspect forced the victim to drive to the ATM at the Great Southern Bank on Loughborough Avenue.

According to police, the victim wasn’t able to withdraw any money. The suspect then forced the senior citizen to drive her to the 7100 block of Virginia Avenue. Once they arrived there, the suspect got out of the vehicle with the victim’s property.

The victim was uninjured during the incident. The investigation is ongoing.