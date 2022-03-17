GRANITE CITY, Ill.–The Madison County Coroner’s office has identified an 81-year-old Granite City woman who died in an overnight fire.

Authorities were called to a mobile home fire on the 3100 block of West Chain of Rocks Road after 11:30 Wednesday night.

Mitchell Fire Department crews found the mobile home fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. They found the body of Anna Rookard after the fire was put out. preliminary reports of an autopsy performed Thursday said she died of smoke inhalation.

There were initial reports of two people inside the home at the time of the fire. Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the blaze.