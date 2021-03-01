82-year-old couple found dead in their Jefferson County home

FENTON, Mo. – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office is investigating a fatal shooting early Saturday in the 400 block of Caleb Place. Police say they found an 82-year-old couple dead with gunshot wounds. Timothy and Carol Tinsley have been identified as shooting victims.
Sheriff Dave Marshak tells FOX 2 that a deputy was called to the home at around 4:45 am on February 27. A family member told the officer that he found the homeowners dead in their bedroom and called the police.
Police believe that Timothy Tinsley shot his wife and then himself. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. The official cause of death for both victims is still pending.