83-year-old with Alzheimer’s now found after leaving St. Clare Hospital

UPDATE: Robert Cooley, 83, has been found.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered silver advisory alert has been issued for an 83-year-old man diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Robert Cooley drove away from St. Clare Hospital in Fenton while his wife was at the hospital. The car he drove away in is a dark gray 2016 Chrysler 300 with a handicap Missouri license plate that reads JB03Z. The car was last seen going northbound on Bowles Avenue. The incident happened Tuesday at 7:40 p.m.

Cooley is described as being 5’05”, 150 pounds with white hair, and blue eyes. At the time he went missing he was wearing a red plaid long sleeve shirt and blue jeans. He also has a white beard and mustache.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.