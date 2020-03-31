Breaking News
83-year-old St. Charles County woman dies from coronavirus

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A new coronavirus related death is being reported in St. Charles County.

The St. Charles Department of Public Health says that they were notified of the death of an 83-year old woman. This is the third reported COVID-19 death involving a St. Charles County resident.

Last week FOX 2 reported that three residents at a senior facility in St. Charles tested positive for COVID-19. It is not clear if this death is related to these positive cases.

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health reports the following:

  • Persons being monitored 421
  • Persons who have completed monitoring period 405
  • Number of tests pending at the Missouri State Laboratory* 0
  • Number of negative tests* 22
  • Number of positive tests* 95
  • COVID-19 deaths 3

