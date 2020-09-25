84-year-old man caught taking pictures of students outside Kirkwood grade school

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – A St. Louis County man was charged with child pornography possession Thursday for taking photos of children outside of a Kirkwood grade school.

STLToday.com reports John Heinicke, 84, was witnessed snapping photos of children on the playground of St. Peter Catholic School Wednesday.

According to St. Louis County police, a license plate was used to find Heinicke. When police arrived at the suspects home, they had a clear view of a nude boy on Heinicke’s laptop screen.

Police say when they searched Heinicke’s laptop and found 13 more pictures of nude boys “with their genitalia as the focal point of the images.”

Heinicke confessed to downloading the pictures. His bail was set at $10,000 cash-only.