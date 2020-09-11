9-11 Anniversary: Many ceremonies mark ‘Patriot Day’ in St. Louis

O’FALLON, Mo. – Today is the 19th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks. There are many ceremonies marking this emotional day now known as Patriot Day.

There will be a moment of silence, a rifle salute, and a wreath-laying during today’s remembrance at the O’Fallon 9/11 First Responders Memorial. The event takes place at 8:30 am and the public is invited to participate.

The city of Belleville is hosting its annual Moment of Remembrance at 11:30 am. Only a few program participants will be allowed at the site on South Illinois Street because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the event will be streamed live on Facebook. The ceremony is at the September 11th Memorial Walkway. It features a 35-foot long steel column from the World Trade Center.

The Rock Community Fire Protection District holds a memorial stair climb at 9:00 am this morning at Jefferson College in Arnold. Participants will pay tribute to the New York firefighters who gave their lives to save others by climbing the equivalent of 110 stories of the World the Trade Center.

The Missouri National Veterans Memorial in Perryville is holding a “Tribute in Light.” It is planned for 8:00 pm to 11:00 pm tonight.

One annual event that has been canceled this year is the “March to The Arch.” Organizers called it off because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The 21-mile march usually goes from Town and Country to The Arch. They look forward to hosting the march next year on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.