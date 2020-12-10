9 gifts for the St. Louisan on your list

ST. LOUIS – If you live in St. Louis but you have some family members who are spread out across the country, send them some St. Louis magic this holiday season!

1. 2020 limited-edition Saint Louis Zoo holiday ornament or plush from the Holiday Zootique

2. Blues goalie Jordan Binnington ornament

3. Russell’s gooey butter

4. Cozy in your Cardinals slippers

5. Beaded St. Louis flag ornament from the Missouri History Museum

6. St. Louis Then and Now photo book

7. Represent your favorite Frozen Custard shop with a Ted Drewes beanie

8. Fitz’s Root Beer

9. 2020 Budweiser Clydesdale Holiday Stein

