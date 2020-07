AFFTON, Mo. – Missouri’s first food truck garden will temporarily close less than a month after opening.

The temporary closure is a preventative measure based on new health and safety regulations. Officials say it will reopen once it can knowingly provide a safe and socially responsible gathering place for the community.

Thursday, July 29 will be the final day of operation.

The Nine Mile Garden located in Affton Plaza 9375 Gravois Road celebrated their grand opening Friday, July 3.