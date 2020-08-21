9 people charged in death of 1 woman, shooting of another

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. – Nine people are charged in the shooting death of one woman and the wounding of another in southwest Missouri.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s office said all nine suspects were in custody by Thursday evening. They all face first-degree murder and two other charges in the death of 27-year-old Sarah Pasco, of Aurora, and the second shooting. Pasco’s body was found Sunday near Miller. The second woman remains hospitalized.

According to a probable cause statement, the woman told police she and Pasco were forced into an abandoned well and one of the suspects fired into the well, hitting Pasco. She said she was shot but played dead until the suspects left.