9-year-old gives backpacks with essential items to the homeless

ST. LOUIS – A local 9-year-old is taking the initiative to help out the homeless around the St. Louis area.

Donovan, of Wildwood, took his Christmas money to fill 20 backpacks with clothing, toiletries, and food for the homeless. He partnered with friends and neighbors to accomplish his goal of helping those in need.

Pictures of Donovan’s efforts were shared on St. Louis County Police Affton Southwest Precinct Facebook page.

“The clothing items specifically sought at this time are what help someone in the winter months, like blankets, coats, hats, and gloves”, the post read.

Donavan also donated blankets and several carry bags with dog food and water for pets of the homeless and are being handed out by the Homeless Outreach Unit.

If you’d like to contribute to this effort, the program is accepting donations of items like toiletries, clothing, and hand warmers and can be dropped off at St. Louis County Police Headquarters.