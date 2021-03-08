9-year-old shot and killed near Downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A 9-year-old was shot and killed Sunday just before 10:00 p.m. in St. Louis City.
Limited details have been released so far.
The shooting happened just south of Downtown St. Louis on Lasalle park court in the La Salle Park Court Apartments. Authorities say someone drove the child to a nearby hospital for treatment, but the child did not survive. The child died later at a hospital.
Do you have more information? Call police at 911. You can also send an anonymous tip and be eligible for a reward by calling CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
